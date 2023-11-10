Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 327 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.99. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

