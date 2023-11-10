Wasatch Advisors LP Buys New Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

