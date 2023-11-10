Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 583 ($7.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 542.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 639.40. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 475.40 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.10). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,143.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Carter acquired 35,000 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($254,042.71). Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

