Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Featured Articles

