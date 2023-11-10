West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $231,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $336.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.24 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

