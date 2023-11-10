Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.84%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.