Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 415.82, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.84%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Further Reading
