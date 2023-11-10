WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Increases Dividend to GBX 20.80 Per Share

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $8.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WH Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,241 ($15.32) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,293.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,453.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,134 ($14.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03.

Insider Activity at WH Smith

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($16.97) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($18,670.53). 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,000 ($24.69) to GBX 1,900 ($23.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,035 ($25.12) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

