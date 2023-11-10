WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

WHF stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $283.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

