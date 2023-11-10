WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WOW opened at $3.20 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,360. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $13,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 459,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

