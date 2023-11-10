WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of WideOpenWest from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.43 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Henry Hryckiewicz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 193,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $92,360. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $13,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 507,520 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 494,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 42.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,549,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 459,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

