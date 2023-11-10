Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

