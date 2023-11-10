Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,633 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $106,931,000. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $64,888,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.2 %

FBIN opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

