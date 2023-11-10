Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.