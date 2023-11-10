Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE CARR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

