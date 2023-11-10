Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.