Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

