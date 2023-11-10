Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

