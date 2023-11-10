Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.97.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

