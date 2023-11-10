Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,216,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,882,000 after acquiring an additional 294,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

CP opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

