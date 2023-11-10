William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jamf from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jamf

Jamf Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $51,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Jamf by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jamf by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jamf by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jamf by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.