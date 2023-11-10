William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.52.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.23 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.