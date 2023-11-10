Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wincanton Price Performance
LON:WIN opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.46) on Friday. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £349.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Wincanton Company Profile
