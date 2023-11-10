Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:WIN opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.46) on Friday. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 399 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £349.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 258.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

