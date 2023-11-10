Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $191.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.21.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $206.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.43. Wingstop has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.