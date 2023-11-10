Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Wynn Resorts has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.65 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

