Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

