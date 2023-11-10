Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Get Methanex alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Price Performance

MX stock opened at C$57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.