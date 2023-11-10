Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2024 earnings at $9.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

DOV opened at $130.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

