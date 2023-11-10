Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Zuora worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zuora by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 710,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,171,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $33,365.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

