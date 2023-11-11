1,064 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.91.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.59.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

