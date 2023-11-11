11,370 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,370 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.