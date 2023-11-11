13,825 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

