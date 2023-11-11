16,721 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.