2,942 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 24.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,332,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,503,000 after purchasing an additional 265,943 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.7 %

PACCAR stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

