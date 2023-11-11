297 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1 %

BLK stock opened at $665.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

