2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

2U Stock Down 56.7 %

2U stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 2U

In other news, insider Aaron Mccullough purchased 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,215,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 2U by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

