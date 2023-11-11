3,142 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,845,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in PulteGroup by 112.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHM opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.