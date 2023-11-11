3,464 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.02.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,732. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.