361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 322.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of TSIOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.63.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

