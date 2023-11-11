4,085 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $91.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

