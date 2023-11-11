8,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

