8,666 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,704,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,730. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

