9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $7,939,543 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FIX opened at $187.48 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.