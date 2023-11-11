9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $253,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,044,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,989,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

