9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 2.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.44. STERIS plc has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

