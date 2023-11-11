9,697 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

