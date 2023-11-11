abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 41,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1,763.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 940,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 889,698 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

