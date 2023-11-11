Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $94.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

