Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,353,741 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after acquiring an additional 481,253 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,642,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 991,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

