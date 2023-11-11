Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,540 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

NYSE STVN opened at €28.61 ($30.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €30.00 and a 200 day moving average of €30.23. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

