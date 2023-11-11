Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Telos worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,996.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 90,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $185,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,893,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 130,402 shares of company stock worth $283,174. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLS. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Telos Price Performance

Telos stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

